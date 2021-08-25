Can the executor of the will evict her sibling who is listed 50/50
I have lived with my mom for the last 10+years. She passed away in November (not expecting that) my sister doesn't even live in the same state. My mom's estate is in probate with less than 3,000.00 in bills and should end September 3. My sister and I are listed 50/50 for the house. She is trying to make me get a loan for the entire amount of the house before probate ends she even sent a preview eviction notice. She won't share any details about probate and is trying to.tell me my mom had no life insurance but she did!!???avvo.com
Comments / 0