Can the executor of the will evict her sibling who is listed 50/50

This article answers the question, “How does your marital status impact your wills and trusts?” Are you getting married? Or are you newly married? Are you getting a divorce? Or are you newly divorced? Has your spouse predeceased you? These are questions that I ask as a legal specialist in estate planning trust and probate law. This year marks my 19th year as a zealous advocate providing legal services for clients who find themselves in need of legal guidance. My advice to you can be ignored but then your estate planning may fail to achieve one of its primary objectives which is to avoid the cost and delays of both the conservatorship court process following your incapacity and the probate court process following your untimely death. Most of my clients come to me because they want to make sure that their beneficiaries are provided for and protected. My job is also to ensure that you are protected during your lifetime because you have made difficult decisions and put them in writing.