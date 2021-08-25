Jimmy Darrell McPeek, 81
Jimmy Darrell McPeek, 81, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Claiborne County H. ospital. He was born on July 15, 1940 in Virgie, Kentucky, a son of the late Holdred and Virginia Gunter McPeek. After completing 4 years of service in the United States Air Force, Jim spent many proud years as an Over the Road Truck Driver. In retirement, Jim was a member of the American Legion, attended Gap Creek Baptist Church, and loved to spend time woodworking.www.middlesboronews.com
Comments / 0