This Artist Fills The Streets Of New York With Color And Carelessness As He Beautifies Walls, Manholes And Pipes.

Over the summer, Artist Kellene Turner has helped transform downtown into a lovely landscape of hearts and colors. A native of Ohio, Turner first came to Kentucky to attend the University of the Cumberland’s. “I just fell in love with Kentucky,” she said. Turner found the bluegrass to be a great place for her to explore the outdoors with its ample hiking and fishing, “it has everything I adore and value in life.” She and her husband began dating after college with her winning him over during a game of paintball. “I claim Kentucky as my home state,” she noted.