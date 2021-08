TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Showers. Hi 80. TONIGHT: Steady Rain Develops. Lo 70. WEDNESDAY: Heavy Rain From Ida. 4-8″. Flash Flooding. Hi 70. Today will be a cloudy day as the region awaits the remnants of Ida to move northward. With a front stalled nearby, there might be a few showers or even a t-storm that develops during the late afternoon and evening, but most of the day should be dry. By tonight, steady rain will begin to approach from the south, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain possible as early as dawn Wednesday. Highs will be near 80° this afternoon as the clouds thicken and fall to around 70° tonight. The main action from Ida will occur during the day and night Wednesday.