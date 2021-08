Six state senators are asking for more transparency into the sexual assault investigation at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house. The group of lawmakers expressed their concern of repeated safety issues at the university in a letter to Chancellor Ronnie Green. The senators warned that University leadership has lost the trust of many students on campus and asked the chancellor to support increased accountability in UNL's Title Nine office. Protesters have gathered this week in front of the university's Phi Gamma Delta house, where the alleged sexual assault took place. UNL has closed the fraternity house and suspended operations, but the protesters want it shut down.