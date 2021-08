It was a grim day. Most of the cricket too was grim. But at the end of this tunnel the light is bright: England now have the nucleus of a team. All summer England had been going around in circles, placing square pegs in round holes. It was understandable that they had to play a young side against New Zealand when their multi-format players like Jos Buttler were engaged in the Indian Premier League, but in the first two Tests against India as well a nucleus was missing. It will be a long haul of course, both in this Test match, and this winter, and beyond before this England team achieves consistency.