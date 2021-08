Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team opened up its 2021 fall season Friday night under the most trying of circumstances. As if it wasn’t tough enough hitting the road to take on longtime regional powerhouse Eastern Randolph in the season opener, the Eagles were without several of their top players, including starting quarterback Hunter Douglas, standout wide receiver Hunter Westbrooks, and star linebacker Will Burnette. Douglas, Westbrooks, and Burnette all took the field for the pregame coin toss as team captains, but it was sadly the only game action they were able to see. Douglas and Westbrook were both in boots, while Burnette, healing from a knee injury, was also not in uniform.