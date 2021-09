Kenton ladies soccer defeat Continental tonight 5-0. The game started quickly with Abi Temple scoring with only 40 seconds off the clock with an assist from Ali Harpel. The game then settled in for awhile with some back and forth action with neither team able to put a ball in the net. There were many opportunities by the cats but nothing could get by the Pirate goalie until the 12:39 mark with Addison Modd scoring inside the 18 from an Emma Hougendobler assist. The cats again quickly scored with 11:35 left in the half with a goal from Emily Pees from an Addison Modd assist. To round out the first half scoring Emily Pees again scored after taking a goal kick from the Pirate goalie just outside the 18 and quickly putting it right back on goal. The lady cats took a 4-0 lead to the half.