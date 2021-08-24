JV and Varsity Cheer Tryouts Coming Soon!
If you are interested in cheer tryouts, please be sure to create a PlanetHS account by Monday, August 30. THS has partnered with BIG Teams to streamline the physical and athletic paperwork process. Both parents and students must create an account and link them together. We no longer accept hard copies of required forms. There are two items required for upload to your PlanetHS account: current physical (dated after April 1, 2021) and birth certificate. Use the link below to access a copy of the physical and instructions to setup your account:timberlandathletics.com
Comments / 0