JV and Varsity Cheer Tryouts Coming Soon!

Always a tough volleyball opponent, Hauser handed Jac-Cen-Del a loss Thursday in Osgood: 25-13, 26-24 and 25-13. “Facing a powerhouse like Hauser is always daunting early in the season,” said Eagle coach Cat Schmeltz. “We played pretty close with Hauser in the first set, held a lead through much of the second set and played extremely well before losing a tough one, then the third set got away from us early even though we did battle back late. Overall, I am very proud of how we battled. We continue to make some mental mistakes that hurt us at times. For the most part, this group of kids continues to work extremely hard. They are learning to play together and it is evident with their play on the floor.”