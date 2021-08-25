Vegan Marinated Lemon Basil Tomatoes
For a refreshing summer lunch, serve these marinated citrus lemon basil tomatoes that are full of tangy, fresh flavors – it's the perfect 'cool-off from a hot day' dish. This recipe deserves five stars for its simplicity: It will make you have a new appreciation for foods in their whole, pure form. The key to this recipe is using quality, organic ingredients because you'll notice the difference if the tomatoes aren't ripe, as well as the taste of a good versus low-grade olive oil. Most chefs we interview for The Beet, like Matthew Kenney, always recommend having quality olive oil on hand.929nin.com
Comments / 0