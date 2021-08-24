Cancel
Marathon Gold reports Berry drill results from Valentine project

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarathon Gold (TSX: MOZ) has released results from the latest drilling at the 1.5-km-long Berry deposit, part of its Valentine gold project in central Newfoundland. Company president and CEO Matt Manson says the drilling has delineated a strong Main zone close to the Valentine Lake shear zone. Drilling the hanging wall revealed strong mineralization outside the current conceptual pit shell boundary. Two drills continue to operate.

