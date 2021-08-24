West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal Live Commentary, 26/08/2021

That's all for now though, goodbye. The result means that Arsenal progress to the third round, while West Brom will have to wait until next season. Arsenal thrash inexperienced West Brom 6-0. The hosts started brightly until Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal on 17 minutes, and from there the game wasn't overly competitive. Arsenal added two more goals just before half time: first, Aubameyang tapped in after Pepe hit the post, before Pepe got in on the act and notched the rebound from Aubameyang's overhead kick. The second half followed the same vein. Saka made it four with a composed finish, before Aubameyang completed his hattrick with a wonderful strike from just inside the box. There was enough time for Lacazette to make it six, when he turned in Pepe's cross. West Brom fought hard, with Gardner-Hickman impressing in attack, but it wasn't to be today for their youthful side.