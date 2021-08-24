00 Pole Green Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Come Build a NEW HOME with RCI BUILDERS on this close-in and convenient 4+ acre lot in Hanover County. Check out the WILTON model -1st Floor Primary, Single level living - Florida Split floor plan with a wide-open Family Room+Kitchen+Dining Area. 4BR - 3 Full Baths. 3BRs on the Main level + 1 BR upstairs. Additional finished rooms available upstairs that makes a great additional Primary Bedroom or REC ROOM space! Up to 5BR and 3800sf. Fabulous Outdoor living space includes a 26' x 10' covered porch/Lanai + a Concrete slab Patio. PRICE INCLUDES elevation "D" +EMERALD UPGRADE PACKAGE, w/ 9ft ceilings, gas fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets soft close cabinets with crown molding, a hardwood and ceramic package to get you started. RCI is a SEMI-CUSTOM builder - You can choose the options you want, make plan changes to suit your needs, and utilize the builders DESIGN CENTER to choose your finishes! Plans from 1500sf to 4000sf available. Lot is located near the intersection of Pole Green RD and Walnut Grove Rd. *NOTE: HOME IS TO BE BUILT. PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.