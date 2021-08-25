Cancel
Tarrant County, TX

Conservative Cronyism

County prosecutors are afforded wide discretion when deciding whether to accept criminal cases. In 2016, a special prosecutor found that Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson was not guilty of violating Texas election laws when she used her public office resources to solicit campaign contributions from county employees. The decision not to prosecute Wilson wasn’t made due to a lack of evidence but rather because special prosecutor Maureen Shelton found no “criminal intent” behind the actions of the Republican DA.

