Conservative Cronyism

MID-CITIES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hurst Euless Bedford ISD school board voted — six to one — against a temporary mask mandate on August 27. This after a high number of students at one school have already tested positive for COVID-19. The board heard from dozens of parents, teachers and staff as well as their attorneys who walked them through several different court cases regarding mask mandates currently pending in Texas and Governor Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates.