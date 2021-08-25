South African Airways to Return to Skies Next Month
South African Airways will resume service on Sept. 23, nearly 18 months after suspending commercial operations in March 2020 after several years of financial difficulties. The carrier will begin selling tickets on Aug. 26, with frequent flyer points and travel credit vouchers able to be redeemed starting on Sept. 6. The initial phase of SAA's resurrection will be limited to flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo, with more destinations to follow.www.businesstravelnews.com
Comments / 0