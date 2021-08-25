Cancel
Lifestyle

South African Airways to Return to Skies Next Month

By Adam Perrotta
businesstravelnews.com
 5 days ago

South African Airways will resume service on Sept. 23, nearly 18 months after suspending commercial operations in March 2020 after several years of financial difficulties. The carrier will begin selling tickets on Aug. 26, with frequent flyer points and travel credit vouchers able to be redeemed starting on Sept. 6. The initial phase of SAA's resurrection will be limited to flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo, with more destinations to follow.

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.

