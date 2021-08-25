South African Airways to Return to Skies Next Month

Global aviation is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, as the Delta variant forces governments around the world to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions on travel. Australia is no exception. Sydney and Melbourne are back in lockdown. But Qantas CEO Alan Joyce believes a robust recovery for the airline is just around the corner. The carrier is hoping to resume international flights from December and bring back half of its superjumbo Airbus A380s by the middle of next year. It also expects domestic business in the first half of 2022 to exceed pre-Covid levels.