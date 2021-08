DENVER (CBS4) – It was a night of terror on the Colfax Avenue corridor. On Aug. 17, five men are accused of going on a crime spree from East Colfax Ave. all the way to Lakewood. One man, Shmuel Silverberg, was killed, and another was left fighting for his life. That man is Thomas Young. (credit: Thomas Young) Young was robbed, beaten and shot and then left for dead. “They brandished a couple of weapons and got me on the ground and things just went downhill from there,” he recalled. That night he told his boyfriend he was going to take an evening walk around...