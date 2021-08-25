iPhone 13 releasing on September 17 followed by new AirPods weeks later, sketchy report suggests

OnePlus has become one of the most successful companies in 2021. Its new selection of Nord devices, plus the latest OnePlus 9 series, seem to have helped the company become the fastest growing OEM in the US in the first half of 2021. The company has also reported amazing numbers in the global market, as it achieved a 257% YoY shipment growth globally for the first half of 2021. Now, it seems that we may soon add a new device to the company’s lineup for this year, as we have started to receive rumors of a new OnePlus 9RT.