iPhone 13 releasing on September 17 followed by new AirPods weeks later, sketchy report suggests

By The Apple Post
theapplepost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from Chinese-language site ITHome suggests Apple will release the iPhone 13 on September 17 ahead of the launch of new third-generation AirPods on September 30. Referencing a screenshot from a Chinese e-commerce app, the site notes how the platform is indicating the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all go on sale together during the third week in September, with new AirPods coming just under two weeks later.

www.theapplepost.com

ElectronicsPhone Arena

Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 release dates leak

The iPhone 13 5G and AirPods 3 are set to be announced at an Apple event next month. While the brand hasn’t confirmed the date, a new leak has revealed possible release dates for both products. The iPhone 13 could be released on September 17. An alleged screenshot of a...
Technologynotebookcheck.net

M1X MacBook Pro release date and tasty iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and iPad tidbits offered up by noted pundit

Apple MacBook iPhone Audio Smartwatch Smartphone Tablet Laptop Rumor. Mark Gurman’s most recent Power On newsletter has been stuffed to the gills with information treats about upcoming Apple products. In fact, there seems to be so many new devices coming out of Cupertino soon that the company will have to hold multiple launch events over the next few months. Events are expected to land in both September and November, and it seems possible Apple will have something to show in October too.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 13 to new AirPods: All the Apple tech we expect in 2021

Apple is heavily rumoured to be announcing and releasing a whole load of new tech over the next few months. Here’s everything we know so far. There are a few new products that have been hinted at recently and in a recent report by Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac) we can see that Apple AirPods 3 could be on the horizon next month, alongside the heavily-anticipated iPhone 13.
Electronicsimore.com

COVID disrupts Apple supply plans for new AirPods, says report

COVID continues to disrupt Apple's supply chain plans. A new report says it has opted to start production of new upcoming AirPods in China. Apple is also waiting to move some MacBook and iPad production to Vietnam. A new report says that COVID surges continue to disrupt Apple's supply chain...
Electronicsimore.com

The biggest AirPods update ever is once again reported for release in 2021

Apple is again reportedly ready to release new AirPods. Apple has not redesigned AirPods since they launched in 2016. A more AirPods Pro-like design is expected. Apple is roundly expected to have newly refreshed AirPods ready to go, but it hasn't actually announced anything. That's set to change before the end of the year if previous reports are any indication — and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has once again reiterated that fact.
Cell Phonesthewoodyshow.com

Apple's New 'iPhone 13' To Launch In September: Report

While Apple has been very quiet about its latest phone, a new report from AppleInsider suggests it could be released in September. In a note to investors, the financial management company Wedbush Securities said that it had "enhanced confidence" the phone will be launching during the third week of September.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Top up your iPhone 12 and AirPods with Anker’s new PowerWave Sense

Anker is back again with another new accessories charger after some recent releases. Now you power up your iPhone 12 and AirPods at the same time with the new Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Station. Better yet, it’s currently a few dollars off the regular price (see below). This post contains...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Apple Will Likely Release the iPhone 13 in September, According to Analyst

An analyst that closely follows Apple product developments believes that the next installment in the iPhone series is slated for release in September. Spotted by MacRumors, a note to investors from an analyst at Wedbush Securities, Daniel Ives, details that the iPhone 13 is set to launch in the third week of September.
Electronicstheapplepost.com

Apple Watch Series 7 to come in new 41mm & 45mm sizes, leaker suggests

Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 7 may come in two new sizes, according to leaker UnclePan on Chinese social network Weibo (via MacRumors), who suggests Apple could introduce new 41mm & 45mm sizes for the next-generation wearable. The leaker, who has shared reliable information in the past, said in a...
Electronicsimore.com

iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods: It'll be a packed September

The end of August is nigh, and September is quickly approaching. Yes, I know — technically, there is one more week of August, but I'm taking a much-needed vacation and will return at the end of the month, so this will be the last column before September arrives! And boy, do we have a lot of ground to cover, so let's dive right in.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

'iPhone 13' launch due third week of September, says analyst

Apple is known to hold fall events for the iPhone and other products, with the main iPhone launch itself typically occurring in September. After an October reveal of the iPhone 12 range in 2020, some analysts believe that Apple could return to form for 2021. In a note to investors...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus 9RT coming later this year, Android 12-based OxygenOS next month, report suggests

OnePlus has become one of the most successful companies in 2021. Its new selection of Nord devices, plus the latest OnePlus 9 series, seem to have helped the company become the fastest growing OEM in the US in the first half of 2021. The company has also reported amazing numbers in the global market, as it achieved a 257% YoY shipment growth globally for the first half of 2021. Now, it seems that we may soon add a new device to the company’s lineup for this year, as we have started to receive rumors of a new OnePlus 9RT.

