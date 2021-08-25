iPhone 13 releasing on September 17 followed by new AirPods weeks later, sketchy report suggests
A new report from Chinese-language site ITHome suggests Apple will release the iPhone 13 on September 17 ahead of the launch of new third-generation AirPods on September 30. Referencing a screenshot from a Chinese e-commerce app, the site notes how the platform is indicating the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all go on sale together during the third week in September, with new AirPods coming just under two weeks later.www.theapplepost.com
Comments / 0