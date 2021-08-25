Felicity-Franklin Boys Soccer

The entire Felicity-Franklin High School boys soccer team earned the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week honor for the week of August 16.

The Cardinals opened up the season against Ripley on Friday, August 20. The team picked up a dominating non-league win, taking down the Blue Jays 11-0.

In the contest, Eli Taylor, Ian Hiler and Dylan Paskow all scored hat tricks for the Cardinals. Westlee Campbell and Zander Cummins had one goal each for Felicity.

Madison Hornsby

Goshen High School senior Madison Hornsby is the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week for the week of August 16.

Hornsby had a strong three-game tournament for the Lady Warriors on Saturday, August 21.

In those three matches, Hornsby totaled 23 kills, five aces and eight digs.

She collected 11 kills in the final game, a three-set loss to Hamilton. In the first game, Hornsby picked up four aces and a block in a two-set win over Reading.