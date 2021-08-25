Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Felicity, OH

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bh7Hc_0bcpCu5J00

Felicity-Franklin Boys Soccer

The entire Felicity-Franklin High School boys soccer team earned the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week honor for the week of August 16.

The Cardinals opened up the season against Ripley on Friday, August 20. The team picked up a dominating non-league win, taking down the Blue Jays 11-0.

In the contest, Eli Taylor, Ian Hiler and Dylan Paskow all scored hat tricks for the Cardinals. Westlee Campbell and Zander Cummins had one goal each for Felicity.

Madison Hornsby

Goshen High School senior Madison Hornsby is the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week for the week of August 16.

Hornsby had a strong three-game tournament for the Lady Warriors on Saturday, August 21.

In those three matches, Hornsby totaled 23 kills, five aces and eight digs.

She collected 11 kills in the final game, a three-set loss to Hamilton. In the first game, Hornsby picked up four aces and a block in a two-set win over Reading.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

805
Followers
793
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Ripley, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Felicity, OH
County
Clermont County, OH
Clermont County, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clermont Sun Athlete#Cardinals#Blue Jays#Goshen High School#The Lady Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Edge Tigers 2-1

The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 2-1 yesterday in Detroit. Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith both homered for Toronto, as José Berríos pitched seven strong innings, to lead Toronto to salvage a series win over the Tigers after losing game 1. Berríos allowed one unearned run on six...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth’s Comment On Josh Rosen Is Going Viral

Josh Rosen is one of the most-disappointing first round quarterbacks in recent NFL Draft history. The former UCLA Bruins star was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He lasted in Arizona for just one season. Rosen has since played for the Dolphins, Buccaneers and 49ers. The quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rumors Are Swirling About Notable Cowboys Roster Addition

The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be on the verge of a significant roster addition. According to Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus, the NFC East franchise might be adding a veteran punter before the start of the regular season. Johnny Hekker, a four-time first-team All-Pro, might be on his way out in...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts flashes impressive catch and run to make Falcons fan salivate

In a nice SEC connection, Feleipe Franks found Kyle Pitts for an impressive catch and run for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned into a 27-yard play as Pitts’ lone catch by late in the second quarter. Franks himself started 4-for-7 passing for 61 yards. He was sacked once.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Springer day-to-day with knee sprain, to be reassessed Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder George Springer ramped up activity Friday participating in outfield drills and batting practice as he continues to recover from a knee sprain. Springer, who ran the bases without issue Thursday, is still day-to-day, but will be reassessed Saturday. "He looked good, he ran the bases...
MLBnumberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting for Blue Jays on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kirk will move to the bench on Friday with Corey Dickerson starting in right field. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Matt Manning and the Tigers. numberFire's models project Dickerson for...
MLBnumberfire.com

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel batting sixth on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gurriel will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Matt Manning and the Tigers. Santiago Espinal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 13.7 FanDuel points...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Squander Steven Matz Gem

Josh Palacios dove, stretching out with leather as his chest crashed into the infield grass. The object Palacios sought — the ball — was not in his glove. Instead, it snuck under his mitt and skittered into the cavernous Comerica outfield. Corey Dickerson began a relay, but Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes was already rounding the bases.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays place Hand on bereavement list, recall Overton from triple-A

The Toronto Blue Jays announced roster moves on Friday. Relief pitcher Brad Hand is being placed on the bereavement list, while pitching prospect Connor Overton is being recalled from triple-A and will be on the active roster tonight. Hand was acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals. During...
MLBYardbarker

George Springer Could Return "Any Day Now" for Blue Jays

George Springer is nearing another return. The Blue Jays could activate their star centerfielder "any day now," manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday. Springer is working back from a left knee sprain. Springer suffered the injury, initially diagnosed as a left ankle sprain, on August 14th, crashing into the outfield wall...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays win 2-1 in Detroit, take series win

Kevin Smith hit his 1st Major League homer, while Jose Berrios struck out 11 in 7 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays picked up a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Ben Wagner has all the highlights!. Now Playing. Blue Jays sneak past the Tigers in 10.
MLBCBS Sports

Yadier Molina's Hall of Fame case is perplexing, but here's why the catcher is deserving

Earlier this week, venerable Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina announced that -- after signing a one-year extension with the Cardinals -- 2022 would be his final season. Once his farewell tour ends, it will bring to an end a 19-year career all with the Cardinals. It's a career that includes 10 All-Star Games, nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, two World Series titles and plenty of adulation from the St. Louis area and beyond.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boyd scheduled to start for Detroit against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (67-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-68, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +144, Blue Jays -166; over/under...
MLBMLB

Why Boyd's return to Tigers' rotation matters

DETROIT -- The Tigers have their core of young starters in place in their rotation. They still need veteran Matthew Boyd. In that sense, Sunday was a big day, even in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Comerica Park that marked their seventh loss in their last nine home games.
MLBMLB

Berrios K's 11, HR jacket back in Blue Jays' W

With a heat index in the triple digits at Comerica Park for Sunday's series finale, there was no need to layer clothing. That did not matter to the Blue Jays, who battled the dog days of summer while sharing a jacket in the dugout during their 2-1 win over the Tigers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy