The Swarmcast is back for year three (!!!) and is better than ever. There's no shortage of storylines to discuss after the Hawkeye media day. David Eickholt and Sean Bock breakdown the Iowa position groups, why the running backs were the most impressive unit during Saturday's scrimmage and much more. Should fans be concerned with the fact that the Hawkeye offense outplayed the defense for the first time in Kids Day scrimmage history? We do all of that, update you on Hawkeyes in the NBA and answer your questions in this loaded episode.