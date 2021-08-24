Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Audience Members

By Prosoccerwriter
thepeachreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has announced that all audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend upcoming performances. The new policy will go into effect for performances beginning Sept. 1, 2021. Patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, and guests who are unvaccinated must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the performance, as well as a matching photo ID (guests younger than 18 will not be required to show an ID), such as a driver’s license or passport. This policy will be instated for all performances in Atlanta Symphony Hall. Single tickets for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s 77th classical season go on sale Monday, Aug. 23 at noon. Visit aso.org.

