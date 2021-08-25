Cancel
Obituaries

Jerry McKinzie dies at 63

By Mountain Eagle Staff
themountaineagle.com
 4 days ago

Jerry McKinzie, 63, died August 5 at his home in Neon. Born in Brown County, Ohio, he was a son of the late Johnny McKinzie and Helen Lapoint. Surviving are his wife, Betty McKinzie; six children, Aaron Baker of Mayking, and Brandon McKinzie, Devon McKinzie, Candralanna Baker, Ethan Baker and Fantanoel Baker, all of Neon; a grandchild, Alaska Dawn Houston; and three brothers, Bobby McKinzie of Hazard, Josh McKinzie of Thomasville, N.C. and Jonathan McKinzie of Elkhorn, Wisc.

