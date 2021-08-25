Jerry McKinzie dies at 63

On Saturday August 21, 2021, Larry McKinzie passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Larry was born on June 20, 1945 in Lincoln, NE to Lynn & Harriett McKinzie. He grew up in the Holmesville area, graduating from Holmesville High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He lived with his future brother-in-law Bill Wrightsman at the Selleck Quadrangle Residence Hall, where he worked at the lower-level snack bar, an experience that would lead to his future career in retail.