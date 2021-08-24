Jose Adrian Santiago-Casanova
Jose Adrian Santiago-Casanova, 80, of Ocala passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in The Villages. Jose Adrian Santiago-Casanova was a native of Cayey, Puerto Rico and moved to this area from Boston several years ago. “Chago” was a United States Army Veteran, after serving he attended Boston University where he earned his Master’s Degree in City Planning. He retired as the Director of Woburn Council of Social Concern. He was an extraordinary husband, father, and a wise friend.www.ocala-news.com
