Aviation Day is Aug. 19 and honors Orville Wright’s birthday. Today we look at NASA’s pursuit of supersonic flights without those stunning sonic booms. Supersonic aircraft such as the Concorde created so much noise when breaking the sound barrier they were banned from flying over land. There has not been a supersonic commercial flight since the Concorde retired in 2003. But NASA thinks it can change that. NASA’s X-59 QueSST is shaped to reduce the sonic shockwave signature from the sonic boom and drag on the vehicle. The aircraft is under construction by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Palmdale and is expected to make a sound about as loud as a car door closing.