Buckle up because this is going to be more complicated and wonkier than usual. The dividend that finally emerged from the Legislature’s budget fight this summer sat at $525, lower than in recent years as legislators struggled to scrape together the funding and votes to keep the state open. But thanks to a combination of some deeply wonky end-of-session maneuvering and the recent ruling on the Power Cost Equalization lawsuit, it could have automatically grown to as much as $1,025.