National recruitment has started for the next Chief of Police for the City of Steamboat Springs. That person will replace Chief Cory Christensen who is retiring. The community can help. There will be two online forums. The first is at 5 p.m. this Monday, and then at the same time on Friday, Sept. 3. If you can’t make it, there is an anonymous Police Chief Survey on what you’re looking for in a new Chief of Police for Steamboat.