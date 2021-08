CLARION, Pa. – Proudly supporting their local community, UFP Parker, LLC is once again sponsoring the ALF Motorcycle Cruise-in on Sunday, October 3rd. Crisp mornings mean the 68th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival will be upon us sooner than we know it. The festival runs from October 2nd to October 10th, 2021. Parking begins at 9:00 a.m. with the show running from Noon until 4:00 p.m. At this time, 7th Avenue to Weaver Place, downtown Clarion will be lined with chrome, steel, and leather. Coordinated by Clarion County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education), the organizers of the event askes each participant to donate a non-perishable, non-expired food item to be eligible for judging. All food donations will be given to “Foodstock”. Foodstock is a food drive held annually during the Autumn Leaf Festival activities.