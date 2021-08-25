Dump Truck Loses Brakes, Hits Utility Pole

Two people were transported to the Guthrie County Hospital following a collision Sunday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Iowa Highway 25 at the intersection with Iowa Highway 141, east of Bayard, at approximately 5:42 p.m. Forty-four-year-old Horacio Gomez Sanchez of Memphis, Tenn. was traveling northbound on Highway 25 in a 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup. Witnesses report seeing Gomez Sanchez run the stop sign without slowing. The Toyota pulled out in front of a 2013 Ford F-150, driven by 57-year-old Steven Joseph Kepford of Moorhead, and was struck in the driver’s side rear. The Kepford truck spun around and came to rest on the north shoulder of Highway 141. The Gomez Sanchez vehicle also spun, but became airborne and struck a telephone pole, coming to rest on the truck’s top. The Sheriff’s Office reports Gomez Sanchez and a passenger in the Kepford vehicle were injured in the accident. Both vehicles were totaled with an estimated $25,000 to the Gomez Sanchez truck and $20,000 to the Kepford Ford. There was an estimated $3,500 in damage to a Guthrie County Rural Electric Cooperative light pole that was snapped off in the collision. Gomez Sanchez was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way and no valid driver’s license. Panora Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.