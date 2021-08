CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman driving on Lake Shore Drive, ended up in Lake Michigan early Thursday morning. Police said the 51-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle, in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 1:35 a.m., and ended up in the water. The Chicago Fire Department Dive Team rescued the woman. Her vehicle was partially submerged when the rescue team arrived at the scene. The woman had a small laceration on her hand and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.