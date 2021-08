HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania will do its part to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. The governor said on Twitter his administration is working with federal and local partners to help settle refugees. With the American military withdrawing and the Taliban gaining control of the country, tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are desperate to leave. Many aided U.S. military units or served as interpreters and fear for their lives if they can’t get out. “PA is in contact with federal and local partners to coordinate resources to resettle Afghan refugees seeking safety from violence,” Wolf said on Twitter. “Our commonwealth has long served as a refuge for those seeking peace and stability amid crisis, and we will continue to help in any way possible.”