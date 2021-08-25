Cancel
Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper building confidence, securing roster spot

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the NFL, seventh-round draft picks are often on the roster bubble during preseason. Jonathon Cooper, who was picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of April’s NFL draft, appears to be a roster lock. Cooper had a big game against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend, totaling three...

