Kansas City-Houston Runs

San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Astros first. Jose Altuve reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan O'Hearn. Michael Brantley walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Carlos Correa grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Aledmys Diaz singles to shortstop. Yuli Gurriel scores. Michael Brantley scores. Throwing error by Nicky Lopez. Jake Meyers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Aledmys Diaz out at second.

