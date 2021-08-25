Medicinal Journey Through the Ozarks at Current River State Park
Foraging for survival was an important part of human development and survival for millennia. The Ozarks boast thousands of edible plants, many of which have proven medicinal benefits. That’s what the Medicinal Journey Through the Ozarks hosted at Current River State Park, one on Aug. 13 and another on Aug. 14, were all about. The introductory seminar gave each participant a chance to have a hands-on-look at how to utilize native plants.www.phelpscountyfocus.com
Comments / 0