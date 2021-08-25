Cancel
New York City, NY

Dorothy Parker's Journey Home To New York City Is Finally Over

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dorothy Parker's journey home to New York City has ended. The writer and civil rights supporter died in 1967, but her ashes spent years in an attorney's filing cabinet at an NAACP headquarters. Now her family has held a memorial service at a cemetery in the Bronx. Her new headstone quotes one of her poems. (Reading) Leave for her a red young rose; go your way and save your pity; she is happy, for she knows that her dust is very pretty.

www.npr.org

