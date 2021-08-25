Australia & New Zealand Start DST

Australia and New Zealand, with their low number of cases, have long been prime examples of successful containment of the virus. But with their relatively low vaccination rates, the spread of the delta variant, and increasingly stringent blockages, the old success of corona strategies there is fading. There is also growing discontent among the population over the inability to obtain vaccines, for example, as well as frustration with the severe restrictions which are now in eighth week in the largest city of Sydney. Except in Melbourne, there is now a nighttime curfew in the rest of Victoria. In Sydney, confinement has been extended until September and a nighttime curfew has also been imposed in some suburbs.