Australia & New Zealand Start DST

By Anne Buckle
timeanddate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaylight Saving Time (DST) starts in New Zealand on September 26, 2021. In many parts of Australia, the clocks are set forward on October 3, 2021. New Zealand: DST starts on September 26, 2021. In most locations, clocks are set forward 1 hour from 02:00 (2 am) to 03:00 (3 am), local time.

www.timeanddate.com

Comments / 0

#Western Australia#Dst#Daylight Saving Time#The Time Change#Clock Changes#Australian#New Zealand Clock Change#Tokelau#American
