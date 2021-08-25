6 Shillington Teachers Share Their Favourite Way To Break From The Computer

Over the past few months, I haven’t been able to remember much. I know my name, what year it is and the current president, but I find myself continuously forgetting small things I shouldn’t. Like appointments and meetings and where I placed, well, almost everything. It’s not that I was ever particularly terrific at staying on top of mundane tasks, but they would always cross my mind at some point, which would then prompt me to make a mental note or write down whatever I needed to do. Nowadays, it isn’t until two hours after a scheduled appointment or an event that I realize I’ve completely missed it. My cognitive function, in general, has seemed to take a downwards turn as of late. My brain is severely jet-lagged. I’m often sluggish and unmotivated.