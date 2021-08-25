6 Shillington Teachers Share Their Favourite Way To Break From The Computer
As designers our Shillington Teachers know that the job can often see you spending long hours in front of the computer screen—and they also know how important it is to get away from the screen, stretch your legs and give your eyes a rest. For Shillington Post 09—The Wellbeing Issue, we spoke to six of our teachers from our campuses around the world to give us the low down on how they take five.www.shillingtoneducation.com
Comments / 0