What happens if someone takes a bite out of your Olympic gold medal? Well, you may end up getting another medal free of charge from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).Miu Goto, a Japanese softball pitcher who is from the city of Nagoya, is getting a replacement after her city’s mayor decided to taste the medal during a photo opportunity seemingly without permission.Goto, alongside Team Japan, won a medal after a vigorous final match in which they beat Team USA 2-0.After the win, a victory event commenced on 4th August. Local Nagoya city mayor Takashi Kawamura pulled his mask down...