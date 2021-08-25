Cancel
The Home Ignition Zone And The Three Household Items That Are Contributing To Your Home's Risk Of Fire

 5 days ago

The Home Ignition Zone And The Three Household Items That Are Contributing To Your Home's Risk Of Fire. Redding Fire Marshal Craig Wittner says there were three things that led to the most damage during the Carr Fire: landscape vegetation, bark mulch and wood fences. Wind-driven embers were responsible for igniting hundreds upon hundreds of small fires in close proximity to homes as a result of landscape vegetation, bark mulch and wood fencing. These wood-based materials serve as the perfect fuel and are among the most common materials you’ll find in and around homes.

