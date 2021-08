MITCHELL, South Dakota — When farmer Ron Baruth started thinking about retiring, he talked to his neighbor, Bryan Eden, about the possibilities of what to do with his land. Eden has rented some land from Baruth and his wife, Deb, over the years near Alpena, South Dakota, and both know of the unique soils and issues that producers in the James River Valley experience. Eden said salinity is a big problem, as are erosion and compaction, but the bigger issue is that there hasn't been much long-term, non-commercial research done in the valley.