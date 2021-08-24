Analog Devices gets OK to buy rival

Analog Devices has received approval from Chinese antitrust regulators to proceed with its acquisition of rival chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products, and plans to complete the deal this week, most likely on Thursday. The approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation was the last regulatory approval that Wilmington-based Analog and Maxim, which is based in San Jose, Calif., needed to seal the deal. The decision was also seen in the industry as a good sign for other mergers in the semiconductor sector. Analog’s purchase of Maxim was valued at $21 billion when it was announced in July 2020, making it the largest acquisition in Analog’s history. Also at the time, Analog said the merger would put the company on a path to generate more than $8 billion in annual revenue, based on annual sales at Analog and Maxim. Together, the two companies employ about 23,000 people, based on their most recent annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. — JON CHESTO.