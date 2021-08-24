Cancel
Analog Devices gets OK to buy rival

Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalog Devices has received approval from Chinese antitrust regulators to proceed with its acquisition of rival chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products, and plans to complete the deal this week, most likely on Thursday. The approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation was the last regulatory approval that Wilmington-based Analog and Maxim, which is based in San Jose, Calif., needed to seal the deal. The decision was also seen in the industry as a good sign for other mergers in the semiconductor sector. Analog’s purchase of Maxim was valued at $21 billion when it was announced in July 2020, making it the largest acquisition in Analog’s history. Also at the time, Analog said the merger would put the company on a path to generate more than $8 billion in annual revenue, based on annual sales at Analog and Maxim. Together, the two companies employ about 23,000 people, based on their most recent annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. — JON CHESTO.

MilitaryNBC News

Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday. U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...

