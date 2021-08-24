Steph Curry reacts to J.R. Smith playing college golf at North Carolina A&T

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Following his 16-year NBA career, J.R. Smith is setting aside his basketball shoes for golf spikes. The veteran guard was recently approved by the NCAA to play college golf for the University of North Carolina A&T Aggies.

When Smith steps to the first tee with the Aggies, he will have a fan on the Golden State Warriors. Following Smith’s approval by the NCAA, Steph Curry chimed on social media to congratulate the veteran shooting guard. On Twitter, Curry called Smith’s move to golf “big time.”

Via @StephenCurry30 on Twitter:

During his run in the NBA, Smith spent time with the Hornets, Nuggets, Knicks, Cavaliers and Lakers. Smith won titles in 2016 with Cleveland and 2020 with Los Angeles.

Over his time in the league, Smith averaged 12.4 points on 41.9% shooting from the field with 31. rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. In 2013, Smith was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Prior to a 16-year career in the association, Smith never attended college, joining the NBA right out of high school. He’s now officially a student-athlete golfer with North Carolina A&T.

