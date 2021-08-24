"Flash on D vs F?" LCK pros answer the longest unanswered question of League of Legends

View more in
Video Games
Video Games|dexerto.com
Apex Legends pros start #ChangeApexRanked trend to fix “outdated” Ranked Play
Apex Legends pro players are once again asking for Respawn to address the current Ranked system as some believe it is “outdated” and in need of a major overhaul – and it’s even got the devs’ attention. While most Apex Legends players opt to stick with the casual battle royale...
Video Games|dotesports.com
Best League of Legends deals
As a cultural phenomenon, League of Legends has collectible figures, books about its lore, Funkos, official gaming gear, and other cool merch fans will enjoy. We’ve curated some of these products to find the best League of Legends deals. Whether you want to complete your collection or show off your...
Video Games|Gamespot
Tim Schafer Answers 23 Questions
Tim Schafer is the creative mind behind games like Full Throttle, Grim Fandango, Broken Age, and, most recently, the action platformer Psychonauts 2. Tim's career goes back 30 years, starting at LucasArts co-writing The Secret of Monkey Island. In 2000, however, Tim set on his own path and founded Double Fine Productions, with its debut title being the cult-classic Psychonauts. In the above video, Tim answers 23 questions like "what's the hardest part of writing?", or "what's Psychonauts 2's biggest inspirations?"
Video Games|invenglobal.com
Fnatic flattens Rogue 3-0, will face MAD Lions tomorrow in the finals of the LEC Summer Playoffs
In the penultimate match of the 2021 League of Legends European Championship Summer Playoffs, Fnatic demolished Rogue 3-0 to qualify for the finals. Fnatic will look to complete its miraculous lower bracket run against the undefeated MAD Lions tomorrow, the latter of whom will be looking to defend its domestic title from spring.
Video Games|invenglobal.com
Nearly 40 minion changes, new keyword arrive in largest Hearthstone Battlegrounds patch ever
Fans of the almost two-year-old auto chess game mode within the Hearthstone client, Battlegrounds, are scheduled to receive the largest update in its' history when a patch goes live on Tuesday afternoon. Featuring nearly 40 minion changes, a brand new keyword, a damage cap, two new champions and more, this...
Video Games|massivelyop.com
Neverwinter answers questions about molding the D&D Bard class to fit its game
It’s easy to assume that moving classes in Dungeons & Dragons over to a video game would be easy, but the Bard class is a bit more distinct and challenging. Factor in making that class suitable for an MMO and challenges likely double. Facing that challenge in Neverwinter was the focus of an interview with executive producer Matt Powers, lead designer Randy Mosiondz, and D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford.
Video Games|NME
Riot shares preview for ‘League Of Legends’ patch 11.18
Riot Games has shared a preview for patch 11.18 for League Of Legends, which will be the first half of an update that sets the stage for Worlds. Jeevun Sidhu, Lead Game Designer for League Of Legends, has shared a first look at what patch 11.18 will change in the game. This patch is significant to fans, as it will largely decide what sort of shape the meta of Worlds 2021 takes.
Video Games|dotesports.com
Stars align for League player to secure Aurelion Sol pentakill
League of Legends players have long been vocal about the strengths and weaknesses of Aurelion Sol, one of the game’s more peculiar champions. From inconsistent damage to a playstyle not found in most mid lane mages, Aurelion Sol continues to be a source of major controversy. Yet players like u/GarfieldTheGod...
Video Games|invenglobal.com
Apex Legends is removing tap-strafing and pro players are furious
Respawn announced on Tuesday that they are removing the popular movement tech known as tap-strafing from Apex Legends in patch 10.1. They cited several reasons for the removal of tap-strafing in their tweet, including:. It is inaccessible. It lacks "readability/counterplay" It is "exacerbated by other movement abilities" Tap strafing is...
Video Games|dotesports.com
Riot details buffs to champions in all 5 roles in massive League Patch 11.18 preview
Riot Games shared details of changes coming to League of Legends in Patch 11.18, an update with a relatively disproportionate number of champions being altered to bring some spice to the Worlds meta. Lead game designer Jeevun “Jag” Sidhu had said in the lead-up to the upcoming patches the team...
Video Games|dotesports.com
Riot plans to buff Qiyana, Talon, and others in the jungle in League Patch 11.18 preview
Another international League of Legends tournament is on the way, and as is tradition, Riot is doing everything it can to shake up the game’s jungle meta. Just as League’s developers did ahead of this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, the game’s balance team is making an effort to buff certain champions’ jungling capabilities—especially those who haven’t seen much playing time in the professional scene at the jungle position.
Video Games|NME
‘League Of Legends’ patch 11.18 brings Pentakill skins and balance shakeup
Testing has started for League Of Legends patch 11.18 on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), allowing fans to see what will arrive in an update referred to as “part one” of the Worlds patch. As detailed by Surrenderat20, the upcoming patch will bring an updated line of Pentakill skills to...
Video Games|dotesports.com
Riot details pro play-centric nerfs to Lee Sin, Kalista, and more planned for League Patch 11.18
With the 2021 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, Riot Games is looking to shake up the meta in pro play. To do that, some of the champions that have dominated pro play throughout the year are being nerfed hard in Patch 11.18 to make room for newcomers.
Video Games|dotesports.com
Lee Sin, Leona, and Viego were the 3 most-played champions in competitive League throughout the 2021 Summer Split
After one of the more exciting seasons in professional League of Legends, three champions have risen above the rest of the game’s roster as the most important picks for teams across the globe this summer. Lee Sin, Leona, and Viego were the three most-picked champions among pro teams in the 2021 Summer Split, according to gol.gg.
Video Games|invenglobal.com
Hearthstone Mercenaries reveal stream raises many more questions than answers
After months and months of anticipation, Blizzard Entertainment's take on a roguelike experience within their massively popular collectible card game, Hearthstone, made its' debut in a live stream event on Tuesday in front of tens of thousands of players. Once the reveal ended, you'd be hard pressed to find a single person outside of the game's development team who understood what they had just watched.
Video Games|PCGamesN
League of Legends’ new yordle champion Vex has been unveiled
And just like that, Riot Games has unveiled the newest, and probably grumpiest ever, League of Legends champion. Vex, a very gloomy little yordle indeed, has just been revealed on the MOBA game’s Twitter channels, so we’ve got a peek at her splash art and a trailer giving us a flavour of the magic and mischief she’ll be bringing to the live game, presumably pretty soon.
Video Games|Polygon
League of Legends’ next champion is an emo mage who will blow you up
League of Legends has tons of cute champions, including the fuzzy fae race known as Yordles. The next champion is Vex, the Gloomist, and she turns that trend on its head. This is one sad, emo little Yordle, and she’s got a big shadow friend to help her control the battlefield. Vex looks like a powerful mage who’s able to set up her abilities from range.
Video Games|NME
‘League Of Legends’ trailer reveals Vex, a shadow-slinging new champion
Riot Games has shared a look at upcoming League Of Legends champion Vex, a gloomy Yordle that uses a literal shadow to take down enemies. The trailer for Vex was released today (September 2) and shows the miserable champion using a shadowy monster – a personality called Shadow – to kill off some of the cheerier champions across the rift.
Video Games|dotesports.com
League players trade places on Summoner’s Rift after simultaneously casting same ability on each other
A pair of League of Legends players encountered each other in the top lane, engaged in a one-vs-one battle, and both walked away from the skirmish after casting one ability apiece. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier this week, two League of Legends players—a Sylas and a Sett—began to...
Video Games|dotesports.com
Gameplay trailer for League’s upcoming champion Vex released
League of Legends fans, because Summoner’s Rift might be getting a splash of drab and darkness soon. The champion spotlight video for Vex has been officially revealed after being prematurely released by Riot Games’ Brazilian Twitter account. The trailer begins with some of League’s cheeriest characters like Lux, Zoe, and...
