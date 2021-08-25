Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Michael F. Florio returns! (aka The Band is Back Together!)

By NFL Reporters
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael F. Florio returns to the show, joining Marcas Grant for a brand new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To start, MG and Florio react to the latest preseason news: the season-ending injury to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne and what it means for James Robinson and Carlos Hyde. The hosts also give their thoughts on Matt Nagy's commitment to quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields and Saquon Barkley's return to team drills for the New York Giants. Next, they play a game of "Real or Mirage," analyzing the New England Patriots quarterback situation, Ja'Marr Chase's standing in the wide receiver pecking order for the Cincinnati Bengals with Auden Tate potentially taking snaps, the probability of Taylor Heinicke taking over as Washington Football Team's starting quarterback, and Carson Wentz's status as Week 1 approaches. Then, the duo discusses the changing running back landscape, noting if they are higher or lower now on certain players than they were a couple months ago, specifically Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Myles Gaskin, Darrell Henderson, David Montgomery, and D'Andre Swift.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#Ja Marr Chase#The Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Are Big Losers In the Gardner Minshew Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the offseason with major questions at the quarterback position. With Jalen Hurts ability as an NFL starter in question, the Eagles looked to find a solid contingency plan behind him. Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens were brought in but their preseason performance did nothing to win the backup quarterback job.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football.

After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football. Tim Tebow’s football career is gone once more, and this time it’s for good. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback on Tuesday, and coach Urban Meyer was blunt in his assessment of Tebow’s NFL prospects.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chris Long Has Hilarious Message For Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is overwhelmingly expected to take the field as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback in Week 1. That being said, the QB1 decision has still yet to be locked in. Currently listed on Jacksonville’s unofficial depth chart is Lawrence or Gardner Minshew. Though he may be...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLfantasypros.com

The Running Back Primer (2021 Fantasy Football)

If you’re reading this article from FantasyPros with the word, “Primer” in the headline, you might automatically assume that Mike Tagliere is writing this piece. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Tags is currently in the hospital recovering from COVID (you can read more about that here), so I’ve stepped in to highlight one of the more important articles you’ll read heading into your draft season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Running Back In 2021

The NFL season is nearly among us which means it’s time to evaluate the top five fantasy football running back busts in 2021. Multiple factors can categorize a player as a fantasy football bust. It could come down to draft capital, lack of talent surrounding the player, or too much talent in the backup role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy