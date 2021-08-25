Finding the ESG angle in YOLO and VICE

Advisors are on the receiving end of an ever increasing number of requests from their clients interested in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI). ESG and SRI investing can no longer be considered a fad, it is here to stay. However, the ESG investment landscape can be confusing, and it may not be obvious where to begin or how to provide reliable investment solutions to clients. By blending a tactical, global multi-asset approach alongside ESG-focused investing, Advisors and their clients can meet their investment objectives and invest for the greater good.