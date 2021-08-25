Cancel
Finding the ESG angle in YOLO and VICE

Cover picture for the articleAdvisorShares is an actively managed ETF provider, offering a range of thematic funds that employ a wide range of strategies. Its VEGA fund, for example, is a ‘low volatility, moderate risk, global balanced portfolio that strategically allocates to the capital markets’, while its HDGE ETF is sub-advised by Ranger Alternative Management and seeks ‘capital appreciation through the short-sales of domestically traded equity securities.’

BusinessPosted by
The Press

Global Millennial Capital, an emerging data driven venture capital fund completes its sixth investment in USA, by partnering with Rocket Dollar

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Millennial Capital, a Middle East-based venture fund investing in global markets, completes its sixth investment with a new allocation towards the fintech vertical by announcing its partnership with Rocket Dollar. Global Millennial is the first data driven investor to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to revamp the long-standing traditional investment evaluation and decision-making process.
Houston, TXhines.com

Hines’ Comprehensive 2020 ESG Report Showcases Commitment to ESG

(HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, announced today the release of the firm’s annual ESG report. This comprehensive report, which can be viewed at Hines' ESG page, provides a detailed review of Hines’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform, framework and performance, compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
Marketsirmagazine.com

Pitfalls to avoid in investor relations communications

This new report from Cision offers insights and analysis on four of the most frequent mistakes they regularly observe in IR messaging – and how to fix them. Please complete the form below with the information requested. Once you have filled in the form, you will receive or be taken to the report.
Stocksirmagazine.com

Long-Term Stock Exchange has first listings after 2019 launch

One of the newest US stock exchanges, the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), has today officially listed its first two companies. The listings went live at a virtual opening ceremony held for the employees of the LTSE. Asana, a cloud software company founded by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and former Google...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oilfield services’ time to shine with ESG

For oilfield services, focusing on environment, social and governance (ESG) efforts could be a differentiator when it comes to securing new contracts or customers. Recognized leader in ESG/sustainability Rosa Rivero, principal at Responsibility Matters, said few oilfield services companies are talking about their ESG efforts, which is a mistake, because there is a lot to gain for those who take the leap to stand out among its competitors.
Businessirmagazine.com

French companies lead Europe on incorporating ESG metrics in CEO pay plans

The number of European companies incorporating ESG metrics into executive compensation plans has increased significantly from 4 percent in 2008 to an expected 39 percent in 2021, according to a new report from Diligent. France leads Europe with the highest number of companies (an expected 71 percent) incorporating ESG metrics...
Economycfainstitute.org

ESG Asset Managers: Define the Why

How does an organization attract and engage its various stakeholders? An inspiring purpose articulated in a mission statement may be one of the most effective methods. The author Simon Sinek presents an even simpler concept in his book Start with Why. Sinek believes that what differentiates great leaders, companies, and movements is that they make it easy for people to understand the Why behind them.
Businessirmagazine.com

How to prepare for Nasdaq’s board diversity rules

The SEC on August 6 approved Nasdaq’s proposed board diversity rules. The rules require Nasdaq-listed companies to disclose annually statistical information on board diversity using a standardized board diversity matrix. The rules also require companies to have or explain why they do not have at least two diverse directors. To...
MarketsFinancial Times

The ESG investing industry is dangerous

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about ESG investing news. This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Good morning. Those of you who have read too many...
Economyetftrends.com

A Tactical Approach to ESG Investing

Advisors are on the receiving end of an ever increasing number of requests from their clients interested in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI). ESG and SRI investing can no longer be considered a fad, it is here to stay. However, the ESG investment landscape can be confusing, and it may not be obvious where to begin or how to provide reliable investment solutions to clients. By blending a tactical, global multi-asset approach alongside ESG-focused investing, Advisors and their clients can meet their investment objectives and invest for the greater good.
EconomyGreenBiz

The path to personal sustainability in ESG

For many working in corporate sustainability, the past months have been a seesaw of emotional highs and lows. On the one hand, environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have entered a golden age of interest from investors, customers, employees and even policymakers. ESG skills and services are in such high demand that there is an unprecedented war for talent.
MarketsGreenBiz

Are your ESG investments ‘sustainable grade’?

At the end of 2020, an estimated $38 trillion in assets under management carried the ESG label, an increase of more than 24 percent from 2018. Looking into the future, ESG assets are on track to grow globally to more than $53 trillion by 2025. This substantial increase is the...
vmware.com

Getting Personal on Leading an ESG Agenda

When I was about 10 years old, my parents took me on a hike into the hills near our home in Johannesburg, South Africa. We climbed until we reached a clearing looking out over the city. I’d never seen it that way before—both sprawling and small at the same time.
Businessirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: Box in fight with Starboard Value, call to end fossil fuel listings in London and SEC probes asset manager over ESG claims

– Reuters reported that ISS-backed cloud storage vendor Box in its fight with activist investor Starboard Value by recommending that shareholders vote for the company’s directors instead of the hedge fund firm’s nominees. In its report, ISS said shareholders should vote for Box directors Peter Leav and Aaron Levie, arguing that the existing board has made sensible changes and should get more time to effect a turnaround. Earlier this year, Starboard nominated four directors to Box’s 10-person board, saying that the company failed to capitalize on the work-from-home trend during the Covid-19 pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Overcoming Roadblocks to ESG in Procurement

Sustainability continues to skyrocket in priority for organizations across every industry. In the past, many industries were slow to jumpstart their focus on environmental initiatives. Today, companies are paying more attention to the sustainability risks throughout their entire supply chains with the threat of legal and reputational risks, as well as financial investments at stake.
Softwareirmagazine.com

Irwin case study: Constellation Software

This new case study of Constellation Software, a leading provider of specialized software and services, includes insights from CFO Jamal Baksh on some of the challenges he has faced as a one-man show managing all the IR strategy and keeping track of investor activity, and the solutions he has found.
Marketscsq.com

The Mercurial Rise of ESG on Wall Street

“In investing money, the amount of interest you want should depend on whether or not you want to sleep well at night.” – Kenfield Morley. We live in a time where economic inequality has never been greater, and opportunities for progress for anyone outside the established elite have never been smaller.

