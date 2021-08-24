Cancel
Hot Off The Wire: Former Manager Testifies The Reason Why R. Kelly Married Aaliyah

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
classixphilly.com
 7 days ago

The R. Kelly sex abuse trial is officially underway, bringing us deeper into the sordid details of his alleged physical harm and exploitation of underage girls that were being held captive in a dehumanizing sex cult. One detail that has also resurfaced is his illegal 1994 marriage to then-15-year-old R&B...

Kanye West
Aaliyah
R Kelly
Kanye
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"

While many music lovers know of Barry Hankerson as some nefarious character who has been holding onto Aaliyah's catalog for decades, he has had quite an influential career in the music industry. Hankerson would be instrumental in developing R. Kelly's career early on, and it was him that introduced his young niece to the twenty-something singer. The pair were encouraged to work on music together, and soon, Kelly reportedly coerced Aaliyah into a sexual relationship.
blackchronicle.com

Damon Dash Says Hype Williams Took the Private Jet Offered to Aaliyah

It’s been 20 years since the tragic death of Aaliyah in a plane crash, and her boyfriend at the time, Damon Dash, is just now revealing that the singer was supposed to be on another private jet sent by Lenny Kravitz, but it was taken by Hype Williams, leaving Aaliyah’s only way home the jet that ultimately went down.
nowdecatur.com

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Testifies Against Him

R. Kelly's former tour manager Demetrius Smith testified against him on Friday (August 20th), saying that R. Kelly thought Aaliyah was pregnant by him when she was 15 and that is why he married her. According to Billboard, he said on the stand, “He said, 'Don't call Barry, it's deeper...
Posted by
Vibe

Dame Dash Opens Up About His Beef With Hype Williams, His Lasting Love For Aaliyah, And His Take On R. Kelly

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), fans of Aaliyah celebrated her legacy and the 20-year anniversary of the R&B singer’s untimely passing in an airplane crash by listening to her recently rereleased music. However, for Dame Dash, her boyfriend at the time of her death, the memory of the star affectionately known as “Baby Girl” lives on forever. “There hasn’t been one day since she’s passed, not one, in 20 years, that I haven’t heard her name, heard her record, or seen a picture of her. Every single day she’s present in my life and I feel lucky for that,” the Roc-A-Fella Records...
Daily Beast

Aaliyah’s Family Locked in Heated Battle Over Release of Her Music

As we near the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah’s shock plane-crash death, it seems the long-awaited release of her music catalog is imminent, with a mysterious website popping up on Wednesday with the message: Aaliyah is Coming. The tease was met with excitement from her longtime fans, as the lone Aaliyah...
Laredo Morning Times

Battle Between Aaliyah's Estate and Former Manager Breaks Into the Open

A long-running battle between the estate of the late R&B singer Aaliyah and her uncle/ former manager and label chief Barry Hankerson broke into the open on Wednesday after teasers about forthcoming music were posted online. Aaliyah — a former R. Kelly protégé who was briefly married to him at...
Vulture

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Was ‘Concerned’ About Aaliyah Relationship But Didn’t Stop It

As testimony in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court sex-crimes trial came to an end for the week on Friday afternoon, more details emerged about how Kelly allegedly controlled his inner circle using their devotion, with the purported aim of preying on girls and women. Testimony from Kelly’s former road manager, Demetrius Smith, reflected an obligation to Kelly despite his deep reservations over the R&B star’s alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah when she was in her early teens and he was in his mid-to-late 20s.
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Aaliyah, Beyonce, R. Kelly & More!

DAMON DASH WAS UPSET WITH HYPE WILLIAMS OVER AALIYAH'S DEATH: On the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Damon Dash revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was upset with Hype Williams over Aaliyah's death. Dash said that Aaliyah was afraid of flying and was apprehensive about taking the flight to The Bahamas to film the video for “Rock The Boat” and had even texted Damon prior to boarding the fatal flight. He said, “When she actually saw the plane… She said 'I don't like this plane.' I was like, 'Well, don't get on it.' She was like, 'Well, I got to because I got work to do.'” He continued, “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet. So, that's what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. You can ask Hype about that.” Dame also revealed that he spoke to Hype about it. When asked about the conversation, he said, “Because of my respect for Aaliyah and her family… Everyone's respectful of her memory. No one really speaks on it… So in respect for her memory, I don't say a lot of things.”
blavity.com

5 Things To Know About Aaliyah's Uncle And Former Manager Barry Hankerson

Fans of late R&B singer Aaliyah finally got their wish when it was announced earlier this month her entire catalog would be finally available on Spotify beginning Aug. 20. Her label Blackground Records, founded by Aaliyah's uncle and former manager Barry Hankerson, struck a deal with EMPIRE, an indie company based in the Bay Area that will make Blackground's entire inventory available for physical and digital consumption. The catalog is made up of 17 albums by musicians like Aaliyah, Timbaland & Magoo, Toni Braxton and JoJo.
Posted by
CBS New York

R. Kelly Trial, Day 3: Cook County Clerk Testifies About Kelly’s Marriage To Late Singer Aaliyah When She Was 15 Years Old

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — During day three of R. Kelly‘s sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn on Friday, jurors heard testimony about Kelly’s marriage to the late singer Aaliyah. As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, for the first time, we saw a copy of the 1994 marriage license for R. Kelly and Aaliyah. At the time, he was 27 and she was 15. Defense attorneys for R. Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, stayed quiet on day three of his federal sex trafficking trial. “Any thoughts on the trial so far?” Moore asked. “We’re not allowed to talk about it,” defense attorney Nicole Blank...
Daily Beast

R. Kelly’s Ex-Tour Manager: His Marriage to 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Was ‘Wrong’

R. Kelly’s former tour manager testified on Monday that the 1994 marriage between the Grammy-winning singer and “Princess of R&B” Aaliyah was “wrong.”. “It shouldn’t have happened. It was wrong,” Demetrius Smith, 65, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court at Kelly’s racketeering and sex crimes trial. “I shouldn’t be talking about Aaliyah, she’s not here.”

