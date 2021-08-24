Cancel
Celebrity Gossip: Dog the Bounty Hunter, Tom Cruise, Ant Anstead and More!

vermilioncountyfirst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER CHAPMAN’S DAUGHER SPEAKS OUT: Bonnie Chapman is accusing her dad Dog of racism and homophobia. She was not invited to the September 2nd wedding of Dog to Francie Frane, and blames his bias on her non-invite. “I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism,” Bonnie wrote on social media. “When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police. I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways.”


Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
Hello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.

CinemaBlend

Ant Anstead Gave Fans A Peek At His Date Night Out With Renee Zellweger

While breakups are almost always difficult, there's added pressure when you're part of a celebrity couple. And, once said breakup does occur, people are then on the lookout to see when and how each member of the former couple moves on. HGTV star Ant Anstead surprised many fans when word surfaced that the master mechanic and host of the upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, had started dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Now, Anstead has given fans a peek at his date night with Zellweger.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Tarek El Moussa Floods Ex-Wife Christina Haack's Ex-Husband Ant Anstead's Instagram Photos With Likes After Partying Together With Significant Others

The love hexagon among Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack, their respective former significant others and their respective current significant others is truly what telenovelas are made of. Article continues below advertisement. And to make the already complicated situation even more interesting, Tarek has apparently taken a literal liking to his...
RelationshipsPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Scathing Alleged Texts From Francie Frane

The Dog the Bounty Hunter wedding drama continues. Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman, released scathing texts to TMZ she alleges are from her dad's fiancée, Francie Frane, in the lead-up to their wedding. Bonnie and her step-sister, Cecily Chapman, revealed they were not invited to next week's ceremony earlier this week, with Cecily saying at the time that she thought her father was struggling with reminders of Beth in the lead-up to his big day.
CelebritiesPage Six

Ant Anstead gushes about ‘really lovely’ girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead is head over heels for Renée Zellweger. The British TV host gushed about his “really lovely” girlfriend in a new interview with “Extra,” joking that he owes Discovery for introducing them as they met on his new series, “Celebrity IOU.”. “The show is called ‘IOU.’ It’s actually Discovery+,...
RelationshipsPopculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

Us Weekly

Christina Haack Defends Not Posting More Pics of Her and Ant Anstead’s Son Hudson: He’s ‘a Busy Boy’

Clapping back. Christina Haack isn’t here for hate after posting photos of her eldest two children without their younger brother, Hudson. When multiple Instagram users asked if her and Ant Anstead’s 23-month-old “exist[s]” since he’s “hardly” in any of her social media uploads and “ALWAYS with his dad,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, defended herself.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shows Off Bloody Large Fish in Rare Picture

In the photo shared to celebrate Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, 26-year-old Connor Cruise is seen standing on a fishing boat next to his birthday friend. AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son has given fans a special treat. When celebrating Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, Connor Cruise shared a rare picture of himself and his birthday pal in which they held a bloody large fish during their fishing trip.

