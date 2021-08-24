Did ‘Tammy Faye’ Transformation Destroy Jessica Chastain’s Skin?
Jessica Chastain‘s transformation into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for a biopic, may have permanently ruined the Oscar-nominated star’s skin. She told the LA Times of her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye: “I think for sure I've done some permanent damage to my skin on this. Listen, I eat very pure, and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it's heavy. And when you're wearing it all day, every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off, and I was like, 'I look 50 years old!' No, I'm kidding. But it's fine. It's for my art.”vermilioncountyfirst.com
