Did ‘Tammy Faye’ Transformation Destroy Jessica Chastain’s Skin?

Jessica Chastain is known for an array of roles ranging from Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar to X-Men: Dark Phoenix and It Chapter Two, but fans of the Academy Award-nominated star are especially excited for her upcoming role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Chastain spoke about the make-up process for the film, but it appears her quote may have been taken too seriously or out of context by other outlets. "I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this," she said. "When you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out." Yesterday, Chastain took to Twitter to set the record straight on her quote.