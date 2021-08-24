Cancel
Spike Lee Airs 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpike Lee is on the press trail promoting his HBO series New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021 1/2. He tells the New York Times that he doesn’t buy into “official explanations” of the terrorist attacks on NYC on 9/11. His docuseries interviews Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Hbo#The New York Times#Nyc
New York City, NYDeadline

‘NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½’ Trailer: Spike Lee Documents New York’s Perseverance From 9/11 Through Covid

NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ is a four-part documentary essay produced and directed by Oscar winner Spike Lee that surveys the challenges faced by New York City over the past two decades. HBO and HBO Max on Monday released the trailer for the docuseries, which debuts Sunday, August 22 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT); the following two episodes air on subsequent Sundays leading up to the finale September 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee, New Yorkers Remember COVID, 9/11 Tragedies During Screening of ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2’

Spike Lee made a brief appearance ahead of a two-hour screening for his upcoming HBO’s NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2, an eight-episode documentary series looking at two major New York City events — the ongoing pandemic and the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks — from the experiences of New Yorkers who were on the frontlines. Hosted by non-profit Rooftop Films, the screening of the first and sixth episode was part of a busy lineup for NYC Homecoming Week, a collection of around 100 entertainment and community events around the five boroughs celebrating the city’s lifting of COVID restrictions. Wednesday night’s...
Brooklyn, NYnny360.com

Spike Lee film focuses on 9/11

Spike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks premieres this weekend. The Brooklyn director’s four-part documentary, “NYC Epicenters 9/11 20211/2,” which chronicles city life starting with the fall of the Twin Towers and wrapping with the COVID-19 pandemic, is showing on HBO and HBO Max beginning Sunday.
New York City, NYimdb.com

Spike Lee Says He Still Has ‘Questions’ About What Happened on 9/11

Spike Lee said he still has “questions” about exactly what happened on 9/11. The New York director — whose new docuseries “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” explores New York City’s darkest day and provides access to those involved — said in a new interview with The New York Times that “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and that he thinks people should “decide for themselves.”
TV & Videosheraldsun.com

What to Watch on Sunday: Spike Lee’s 9/11 doc, new Stephen King miniseries

NYC Epicenters 9/11 to 2021 1/2 (8 p.m., HBO) - Spike Lee’s four-part documentary weaves together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges to create a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century. Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series, which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life, including first responders, politicians and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends. From HBO: “This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in what Lee calls ‘the greatest city on this God’s earth.’” Subsequent episodes will air on Sunday nights, leading to the finale on Sept. 11.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Defends Inclusion of 9/11 Conspiracies in New Doc Series, Suggests Congressional Hearing

Spike Lee says he still has questions around the nature of the Sept. 11 attacks, which is why he included the voices of several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. “I still don’t … I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee told The New York Times about why he decided to include those perspectives in NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, his new eight-episode HBO documentary series looking at 9/11 and the pandemic in New York City. Lee went on...
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Spike Lee’s New Docuseries Prompts ‘Questions’ About 9/11

Two decades later, Spike Lee is exploring what happened on September 11, 2001. The famed New York director, whose docuseries NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½ explores the city’s darkest day and provides access to those who were involved. In an interview with the The New York Times, Lee says “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and should “decide for themselves” what happened that day.
