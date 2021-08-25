Weekly “What is it?”: Red mangrove

When the rod doubled over, Capt. Parker Miley knew right away it had to be big, whatever it was. After all, like the old saying goes, "big baits produced big fish." Miley had put a big chunk of kingfish out as bait on a fish finder rig in 20 feet of water a few hundred yards off the beach. His anglers, the Therriault family from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had told Miley that since it was the last day of their vacation, they wanted to fish for sharks — after all, in Florida everyone knows Shark Week never ends.