Weekly “What is it?”: Red mangrove
With long protrusions hanging from its branches and leggy, above-water prop roots, the fascinating adaptations of the red mangrove (Rhizophora mangle) tree give the distinct feeling it is a little more “alive” than everything around it. Its propagules (seed pods) and prop roots are unique outgrowths that help secure these crucial plants into wet, shifting soil. In subtropical ecosystems, mangroves dominate the salt marsh landscape. They are shrubby trees that can expand across the shoreline and when left alone, can reach heights of 50’ tall.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
