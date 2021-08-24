News 13's 'Hope for Haywood' relief fundraiser in partnership with the United Way

WLOS — On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, catastrophic rain brought by Tropical Storm Fred moved across western North Carolina, causing extensive flooding to the region. In Haywood County, the waters of the Pigeon River swelled over into farmlands, neighborhoods, communities and into homes. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dropped more than 10 inches of rain on Haywood County, destroying homes, washing away bridges and leaving piles of debris and mud behind.