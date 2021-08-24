Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned about D'Andre Swift after groin injury

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD'Andre Swift is expected to take over as the Detroit Lions' starting running back this season after a solid rookie campaign in 2020, but he has been hampered by a groin injury in recent days during training camp. That has limited Swift's involvement with the team as the season approaches, and it is of particular concern for a running back who relies on quickness and athleticism as the former Georgia star does.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Detroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell rails against drunken driving after former player's car crash

Allen Park — Dan Campbell is grateful something worse didn't happen. The Detroit Lions coach is thankful everyone is alive. After former cornerback Alex Brown allegedly got behind the wheel of his car with what prosecutors say they believe was a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, causing an accident that injured two others, including teammate Charlie Taumoepeau, Campbell said players have to be smarter about their decisions, particularly when it comes to drinking and driving.
Posted by
The Spun

Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lions Cut

The Detroit Lions made a very surprising cut earlier this week while attempting to get their roster to 95, releasing longtime veteran long-snapper Don Muhlbach – and on his 40th birthday no less. Today, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed what he did. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Campbell...
NFLDetroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell: Focus at end of Bills preseason game was on evaluating players

Allen Park — We've been conditioned not to overreact to the NFL preseason, but former general manager Michael Lombardi didn't get that memo. This weekend, after the Detroit Lions lost their preseason opener to the Buffalo Bills, 16-15, Lombardi aggressively criticized Lions coach Dan Campbell's clock management at the end of the contest.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, D'Andre Swift, Justin Jefferson, more ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts

Preseason injuries are inevitable in the NFL. This week, several top players from the NFC North (D'Andre Swift, Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson) are dealing with dings, as well as others around the league. While there are some big-name players on this list, it currently appears all will be ready for Week 1. Still, it's always good practice to monitor their situations and be ready to update your rankings and cheat sheets ahead of your fantasy drafts.
NFLSportsGrid

D’Andre Swift Expected to Return to Practice Tuesday

Https://twitter.com/kmeinke/status/1427324609112707072. Swift is a potential breakout candidate this season, and he’s currently being drafted as the No. 15 running back in fantasy football leagues. The coaching staff talked him up during the offseason, and he fits the profile of a modern running back given his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.
NFLchatsports.com

D'Andre Swift still out at Detroit Lions practice; Levi Onwuzurike returns

D'Andre Swift is nearing a return to practice. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Swift will not practice Monday, but should be back on the field for the team's final public practice of training camp Tuesday. Swift has missed most of camp with a sore groin, though Campbell said after...
NFLchatsports.com

Video: Dan Campbell mic’d up at Lions practice

The Detroit Lions multimedia team is at it again. Last week they mic’d up Jamaal Williams for a training camp practice and this week they convinced coach Dan Campbell to put on the microphone. In this behind-closed-doors look at Campbell, we can see his personality is as genuine as what...
Morning Sun

D’Andre Swift: Missing past two weeks ‘frustrating’

Running back D’Andre Swift understands the value of the NFL preseason. Despite the Detroit Lions coaching staff possibly making the decision to sit him and other select players the next two weeks, Swift wants the opportunity to play any opportunity he gets. “If it was up to me, I’ll play...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell: ‘We trust Tom Kennedy right now’

The Detroit Lions wide receiver room is in the midst of a rebuild and that means most spots are up for grabs. Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond have all been solid in camp and appear to have an inside track for key roles on this roster. Breshad Perriman was slotted for a starting role but he has struggled to stand out and a hip injury has put his role in jeopardy. Quintez Cephus has also been reliable all offseason and may round out the group if the team decides to only keep five receivers—as I predicted in my latest 53-man roster projection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy