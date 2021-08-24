Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell concerned about D'Andre Swift after groin injury

Preseason injuries are inevitable in the NFL. This week, several top players from the NFC North (D'Andre Swift, Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson) are dealing with dings, as well as others around the league. While there are some big-name players on this list, it currently appears all will be ready for Week 1. Still, it's always good practice to monitor their situations and be ready to update your rankings and cheat sheets ahead of your fantasy drafts.